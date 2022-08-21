Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil's Telugu film leaves behind Laal Singh Chaddha & Dobaaraa

Follow us on Image Source : ANDHRA BOX OFFICE Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection

Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil Siddhartha's mythological drama is ruling the Hindi box office right now. To everyone’s surprise, Karthikeya 2 has left behind Bollywood Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Taapsee Pannu recently released 'Dobaaraa' and Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan'. Reportedly, Karthikeya 2 was released in the Hindi belt with just 50 shows, but with positive word of mouth, cinema halls have increased the number of shows. According to trade reports, Nikhil starrer has witnessed remarkable growth and emerged first choice of moviegoers.

Karthikeya 2 Box Office Report

According to a verified Twitter account, AndhraBoxOffice, Karthikeya 2 is all set to enter $1Million club on Sunday. "#Karthikeya2 has shown Big Growth in USA in the 2nd weekend and is all set to enter $1Mn Club on Sunday! Blockbuster Run."

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday tweeted "#Karthikeya2 #Hindi emerges first choice of moviegoers... Collects more than #LSC (Laal Singh Chaddha) and #RB (Raksha Bandhan) *yesterday* [Fri]... Mass pockets/single screens are super-strong... Will continue to dominate over the weekend... [Week 2] Fri 2.46 cr. Total: ₹ 8.21 cr. #India biz. HINDI version," he wrote. ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan's film mints better numbers than Raksha Bandhan

Karthikeya 2, has collected Rs 48 crore worldwide in its first week of release. The film, reportedly, collected Rs 29.55 crore gross and Rs 18.69 crore share in the first week in Telangana and AP.

About Karthikeya 2

The Chandoo Mondeti directorial has Anupama Parameswaran as the leading lady. Karthikeya 2 is a sequel to Mondeti's 2014 film Karthikeya. Nikhil's film has managed to cross the lifetime business of Karthikeya in just two days of release. The budget of Karthikeya 2 is said to be Rs 30 crore and it is expected to break even sooner than later. ALSO READ: Amid 'Boycott Liger' trend, Vijay Deverakonda shares a cryptic tweet, saying 'we'll fight back'

The film is a mystery thriller about a search for secrets buried beneath the sea near Dwaraka. Nikhil, Anupama Parameswaran, and actor Srinivas Reddy are on a mission to uncover a mystery, with their journey taking them across the soaring sea. Anupama Parameswaran is the female lead in this movie.

