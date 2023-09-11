Jailer: Producer Kalanithi Maran gifts gold coins to 300 people who worked for Rajinikanth's film | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth's charisma is not fading anytime soon and the blockbuster success of Jailer is a testament. The action-thriller, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, warned more than Rs 500 crore worldwide and created history. Following the success of the film, producer Kalanithi Maran felicitated as many as 300 people who worked for Jailer.

The official handle of Sun Pictures shared a video on social media wherein Kalanithi Maran celebrated the Jailer's success by gifting gold coins to 300 workers and technicians.

Watch the video here:

Soon after the video was dropped by Sun Pictures, cinema buffs hailed Kalanithi Maran for the thoughtful gesture. One user wrote, "Thank you #kalanithimaran sir for the generous occasion that you have kept for All the Workers and Technicians. Never I have seen such a humble producer." Jailer's cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan also appreciated the producer of the same and wrote, "Such a great gesture of sharing the success with all the workers and technicians of jailer. Thanks to the entire team and Sun Pictures."

"Such a great gesture of sharing the success with all the workers and technicians of jailer. Thanks to the entire team and Sun Pictures," wrote the third one.

Check out Twitter reactions here:

Earlier, Kalanithi Maran gifted a luxury Porsche worth Rs 1.50 crore to music composer Anirudh Ravichander for his contributions to making Jailer a success. In the video, Ravichander was seen choosing between a Porsche and a swanky BMW car. He chose a blue-coloured Porsche. Post the success of Jailer, Kalanithi Maran also gifted a BMW to Rajinikanth worth Rs 1.70 crore.

Watch here:

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth announced his next film Thalaivar 171 co-starring Lokesh Kanagaraj. The Anirudh Ravichander musical will be produced by Sun Pictures.

