AR Rahman's Chennai concert slammed over mismanagement, anxiety: 'Respect Humanity...It was worst'

Oscar award-winning composer AR Rahman's fans are angry and disappointed after attending his recently concert. He performed at Adityaram Palace in Chennai's Paniyur on September 10. Thousands of his fans made their way to attend the concert. However, many took to X, formerly Twitter, to slam the musician-composer and the organisers (ACTC Events) for poor crowd management. Several of them were not even allowed to enter the event despite holding a valid ticket due to overcrowding.

According to fans' social media posts and viral videos, women claimed that they were violated in the stampede and the venue was overbooked. A user wrote, "Fans who paid 2000 rupees tickets were unable to even enter the ARR concert place @arrahman." Many shared experiences of suffering panic attacks and anxiety due to mismanagement of crowds. "Very badly organised concert. Waste of money. Energy. Felt a huge sense of betrayal. I was feeling so stressed over good vibes because of so many fights and shit that was going around! Unfair max was No proper sound!" added another.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared a \video and expressed, "Disappointed #ARRahman fan tore #MarakkumaNenjam concert tickets and says this is indeed an unforgettable event and a worst gift from A R Rahman to the people." A third user said, "Paid 15k for this shit view. Almost died in the stampede. People were overflowing from every f****ng corner. No chairs for anyone. No audio for anyone. Well orchestrated shitshow @arrahman. Never ever attending your concert. Ever.” Many shared videos of asking AR Rahman fans to not come to the concert in case they were on the way."

Calling it the worst concert in the history, a user stressed, "It was worst concert ever in the History #ARRahman #Scam2023 by #ACTC. Respect Humanity. 30 Years of the Fan in me died today Mr. #ARRAHMAN. #MarakkumaNenjam Marakkavey Mudiyathu (can't forget). A performer in the stage can’t never see what’s happening at other areas just watch it." Meanwhile, AR Rahman and the organisers are yet to comment on the incident.

Meanwhile, AR Rahman, known for his work in films like Ponniyin Selvan, Rockstar, Sivaji: The Boss, and Slumdog Millionaire among others, performed at a concert titled 'Marakuma Nenjam.'

