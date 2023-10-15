Hi Nanna teaser out: Nani and Mrunal Thakur starrer film delves into rollercoaster ride of love story

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nani and Mrunal Thakur in Hi Nanna

The makers finally unveiled the trailer of Nani and Mrunal Thakur's most anticipated film Hi Nanna. Nani is one such versatile actor who can get into the skin of any character be it any role. The teaser begins with a scene of a conversation happening at home between father and daughter, where Nani asks what is wrong that she is not eating her food. To this, her daughter Mahi responds to him saying that there is a boy named Varun in her class. Later Mahi says her father is a best friend and he will never get angry with her.

The teaser progressed further with Mrunal Thakur's character Yashna who falls in love with Nani, but she's already committed to another person. This revelation sparks Nani's anger. What unfolds next? Who is Mahi? Is she Nani's daughter? These intriguing details will be unveiled exclusively on the big screen.

As soon as the teaser was unveiled, fans flooded the comment section. A fan commented, "What a beautiful soulful teaser. Nani is fabulous as always and Mrunal is a great find of talent. Just can't wait to watch this". Another fan commented, "100% sure this will melt ur hearts....and make you experience a roller coaster ride of emotions!".

Mrunal Thakur took to social media to share the poster of Hi Nanna and wrote in the caption, "Save the date 7.12.23 it is!.. Hi Nanna releases in theatres on December 7."

Directed by Shouryuv, Hi Nanna also features actors including Jayaram, Priyadarshini, Angad Bedu, and others. Vyra Entertainments produced the film and Hesham Abdul Wahab as the music director. Hi Nanna is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 7.

