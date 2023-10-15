When Anushka Sharma posed for Arijit Singh's camera during IND vs PAK match, watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM X VIDEO Both Anushka Sharma and Arijit Singh were present at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday

ICC World Cup 2023's most exciting encounter between India and Pakistan took place in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 14. In the match, Rohit Sharma-led Team India outshined Pakistan and won the match by 7 wickets. The match was witnessed by over 1 lakh people in attendance plus millions watching at home. Among the spectators at the Narendra Modi Stadium were several popular personalities including Home Minister of India Amit Shah, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, 'Bhaijaan' of Bollywood Salman Khan, who watched the match live. Several pictures and videos of these personalities are doing rounds on the internet since last night. One such adorable video features singer Arijit Singh capturing picture of Anushka Sharma, who came to cheer Team India and her husband Virat Kohli.

In the video, Arijit Singh can be seen asking Anushka to pose for a perfect picture and the actor smilingly doing the same. Both the stars were sitting in different boxes.

Arijit Singh, not only watch the high-octane game between India and Pakistan but also performed live in front of spectators in the pre-match show.

Anushka and Arijit on the work front

Anushka Sharma is currently busy with Chakda 'Xpress, which is based on the life of former Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Directed by Prosit Roy, the sports drama flick is produced by Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma. The film also marks Anushka's comeback to the big screens after a long gap of five years. Her last film was Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Zero (2018).

On the other hand, Arijit Singh was recently spotted at Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai, sparking rumours of his collaboration with the actor for Tiger 3. Recently, the singer voiced for Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan's romantic number titled Chaleya, which he also performed live at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

