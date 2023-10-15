Singham Again: Deepika Padukone REVEALS her first look from Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone becomes the first Lady Singham

The first look posters of Deepika Padukone's much-anticipated film Singham again are finally out, and it was totally worth the wait. The actor has finally made her entry into Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe. Starring as Shakti Shetty, the actor took to social media and shared two posters from the film. In the first poster, Deepika can be seen sitting on a pile of goons, while in the second one, she seems brutal while holding a gun in her hand. "Introducing…Shakti Shetty! #SinghamAgain," the actor wrote in her caption.

Director Rohit Shetty made a big revelation during the promotion of the song Current Laga Re from his film Cirkus. While Deepika and Ranveer Singh were present on the stage, Rohit revealed that his first Lady Singham would be none other than Deepika Padukone. Ever since the actor has been asked for updates regarding the film. And finally, the first posters of Deepika Padukone as the first female cop of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe are out.

Also Read: When Anushka Sharma posed for Arijit Singh's camera during IND vs PAK match, watch viral video

DP's husband and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh also showered praises on his wife. He took to her Insta comments section and wrote, 'Aag Laga Degi (She'll kill it).' He even shared the poster on his Insta profile and wrote 'Aali re aali.. Lady Singham aali!!! Shakti Shetty has arrived in the Cop-verse!!!' Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor also bombarded Deepika's comments section with fire emoticons.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The film has already earned more than Rs 1,000 crores at the box office globally and is still running in the theatres. She will next be seen opposite Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. Apart from these, she also has Sidharth Anand's Fighter in her kitty. The actor will be sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan for the first time. The films are slated to be released in January 2024.

Latest Bollywood News