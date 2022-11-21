HanuMan teaser OUT: Teja Sajja's mythical world gives a glimpse of the powers of Lord Hanuman | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IAMRJSTARK HanuMan teaser OUT

Telugu movie HanuMan's teaser is finally out, Teja Sajja's mythological journey promises to set forth the powers of Lord Hanuman. Helmed by Prasanth Varma, it is one of the most ambitious movies of the director. We all know Prasanth for his medium-budget movies in popular genres such as science-fiction, detective and the zombie apocalypse. This movie would be his first attempt to create a superhero universe inspired by the characters from Indian Mythology.

The teaser gives a glimpse of the mythical world that holds the powers of Lord Hanuman. The Sanskrit hymns that play in the background tell us about a gem, which allows one to access the limitless powers of Hanuman. And then we are panned back to the present day, where we get to see visuals of high-end action sequences in the film. We also see Teja Sajja taking on a powerful antagonist armed with a mace, the traditional weapon of Hanuman.

Watch the teaser here:

Earlier in an interview, director Prasanth called his mythology-inspired superhero adventure a 'pan-world film'. He said, “Even if you see my previous film, you can find some mythological references. For the first time, we are doing a full-fledged movie on the mythological character Hanuman. This is the first of many to come. We are creating Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe with lots of characters. We have already announced a film called Adhira.

Prasanth further added, "I am also planning a female-centric superhero movie. All these films will be inspired by our mythologies but they will be set in the modern day. There will be a lot of expectations around such films. People say that I’m infamous for making better teasers and trailers than actual films. But, for the first time, I believe that I have made a better film than my teaser and trailer,” said Prasanth. The director also called HauMan “not just a Telugu film but an international film. (It’s) not just a pan-India but a pan-world film.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the diva of the south industry appreciated the teaser of the film and took to her Twitter handle to praise the makers of the film. She tweeted, "This looks OUTSTANDING!! All the very best @tejasajja123 you are truly deserving @PrasanthVarma. Can’t wait !! #HanuManTeaser". Fans have also showered the comments section with heart and love emojis.

The movie also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar, Vinay Rai, Raj Deepak Shetty, Vennela Kishore, Getup Srinu and Satya.

Also Read: Kantara Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film once again registers growth over weekend

Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan 1: Mani Ratnam's magnum opus surpasses Rs 500-crore mark in 50 days

Latest Entertainment News