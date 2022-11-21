Kantara Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film once again registers growth over weekend

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Kantara

Kantara Box Office Collection: Last week, Rishab Shetty's film slowed down a bit after completing over 50 days of its release. It was the first time when it had earned below Rs 1 cr at the ticket window. However, it was a surprise on Sunday, to see the film once again register growth. at a time, when films are finding it difficult to sustain at the box office, Kantara has been an exception. It has managed to stay strong all throughout.

Kantara Box Office Report

As per early reports, Kantara was able to mint Rs 2 Cr on Sunday. It is a big number given that the film is almost two months old now. Also, it is competing against new releases like Drishyam 2, Black Panther 2, Yashodha and Uunchai among others. Reportedly, the film has so far done a business of over Rs 370 crore worldwide. Also, trade reports suggested that the Hindi dub of the film is expected to earn Rs 100 crore, soon. It recently touched the 3 million dollar mark in the US.

About Kantara

Made on a relatively low budget of around Rs 16 crore, the film revolving around obscure customs, traditions and local folklore is turning out to be a hit even beyond Karnataka. It registered the highest footfall numbers crossing the figures of KGF Series and has been the third highest grosser of the year after 'KGF Chapter 2' and 'RRR'. The movie has been doing exceptionally well overseas too. It recently touched the 3 million dollar mark in the US.

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

Don't miss these:

Jungkook Dreamers Performance: How RM, Suga, V, Jin, Jimin & JHope reacted to FIFA 2022 opening act

Shah Rukh Khan gets diamond-studded nameplate for Mannat, photos go viral

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor evicted in a shocking elimination during semi-finals

Latest Entertainment News