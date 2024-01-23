Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Did Jr. NTR push Devara's release to avoid clash with Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn?

After the success of the film RRR, actor Jr. NTR will be next seen in Devara: Part 1. Recently the teaser of the Jr. NTR starrer was released and fans are waiting for the release of this film now. However, news of a change in the release date of this film is coming to the fore now. If reports are to be believed then, the makers of Devara: Part 1 are planning not to release the film on the occasion of Eid now.

Devara: Part 1 delayed due to THIS reason?



According to Pinkvilla's report, the release date of Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1 has been changed. Due to the incomplete work of VFX, this film has not been completely ready yet and the makers do not want to leave any stone unturned for it. In such a situation, to present Devara: Part 1 on a larger scale, the release date has now been changed to 5th April 2024. Soon the filmmaker can announce the new release date of this movie. However, no official confirmation of this matter has been made yet. Now fans of Junior NTR may have to wait a little longer for his comeback.

For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor will mark her Tamil-Telugu debut with Devara: Part 1. She will be sharing screen space with Jr. NTR for the first time. Another Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be playing the villain in this film. Saif's role as an antagonist in Prabhas' Adipurush was liked by the audience.

A possible clash between THESE films avoided?

If Junior NTR Devara: Part 1 was released in theaters on the occasion of Eid, then it would have clashed with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer action thriller Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan. Not only this, Ajay Devgn has also chosen Eid 2024 for his upcoming film Maidaan.

