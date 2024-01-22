Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan suffers fracture, admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

Devara: Part 1 actor Saif Ali Khan has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai today, on Monday, January 22. The actor suffered a fracture in his knee and shoulder, due to which he was admitted to the hospital in the morning itself. Reports suggest that his wife and Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is also present with Saif in the hospital. After this news broke on social media, his fans were very worried about Saif's health.

Saif Ali Khan has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital at 8 am today, where he is undergoing knee surgery. However, Kareena Kapoor has not given any update about her injury on her social media handle. Let us tell you that Saif Ali Khan is currently working on the South film Devara: Part 1 featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Jr. NTR. In this film, he is playing the character of ‘Bahira', the antagonist. Fans are speculating that perhaps an accident might have happened during the shooting of this film. However, it is being said that the actor had fractured his shoulder and knee earlier, the treatment for which is going on now. His surgery was pending for a long time. Hence, he has not been admitted hastily today. The actor has decided to undergo the surgery today, which was postponed for a long time.

Saif Ali Khan's history of injuries

This is not the first time that Saif Ali Khan has suffered such a serious injury. Before this, he had been injured several times during shooting. Saif's thumb was also injured during the shooting of the film Rangoon featuring Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor. Even after this, he had to be admitted to the hospital and underwent surgery.

Also Read: 'Isiliye ro rahe hain...', Singer Sonu Nigam gets emotional during Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha | Watch Video