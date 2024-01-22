'Isiliye ro rahe hain...', Singer Sonu Nigam gets emotional during Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Singer Sonu Nigam get emotional during Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The Ram Mandir consecration day is finally here. From Bollywood to South actors, everyone has marked their attendance for this mega event. Singer Sonu Nigam who is currently in Ayodhya for the Ram Temple consecration was spotted getting emotional while talking about the mega event. Along with several Indian celebrities, Sonu Nigam also attended the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony today in Ayodhya. While talking to ANI, the singer got emotional and said he has nothing more to say after witnessing this historic moment.

When asked why was Sonu crying, the singer was quick to ask back the ANI reporter why was she crying. After a pause, the singer said, "Abhi kuch bolne ko hai nahi, bas yahi (tears) bolne ko hai."

Watch the video here:

The singer did not only just attend the auspicious event of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya but also sang a beautiful rendition of Ram Siya Ram and mesmerised everyone with his voice. Shankar Mahadevan and Anuradha Paudwal too were part of singing the various renditions of the Ram Bhajans.

The video of Sonu Nigam singing verses of Ram Siya Ram has now gone viral on social media. Fans couldn't stop praising the singer for singing so beautifully and how they got lost in the voice.

Indian celebs participate in Ram Temple consecration

Many Bollywood stars have reached for the Pran Pratishtha program. Big names like Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Rohit Shetty arrived. Madhuri Dixit has also reached the place with her husband Shriram Nene. Apart from them, Rajkumar Hirani, Ram Charan, Prasoon Joshi, and Madhur Bhandarkar have also participated in the mega event. Even veteran stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Chiranjeevi also reached Ayodhya.