Dhanush, Mari Selvaraj team up once again after ‘Karnan’

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DHANUSH Dhanush, Mari Selvaraj team up again after ‘Karnan'

Dhanush is widely recognized as one of the most versatile actors in Tamil films. Because of his captivating screen presence and dramatic performances, the National Award winner has a devoted fan base. He is currently in the spotlight for a fantastic reason. Mari Selvaraj's latest film, D, will star D. He will also be producing it under the Wunderbar Films banner. Zee Studios South is also associated with the movie.

Dhanush announces new film

Dhanush took to Twitter on Sunday, April 9, to announce that he will be reuniting with Mari Selvaraj for a new project. Wunderbar Films, the VIP actor's production company, and Zee Studios South will produce it.

Dhanush wrote on Twitter: "A prestigious project which is special for so many reasons. Om Namashivaya @mari_selvaraj @wunderbarfilms @zeestudiossouth"

See post,

Mari Selvaraj and Dhanush had previously teamed up for Karnan, which received rave reviews. Dhanush called the project a prestigious one and that it’s special for many reasons.

Zee Studios will co-produce the picture, which will be Wunderbar's 15th production. Other facts about the film's title, actors, and crew are currently unclear. The announcement poster, on the other hand, foreshadows another raw and rustic drama on cards from Mari.

2021’s Karnanwas an intense drama about an oppressed village’s fight against injustice. The film also starred Rajisha Vijayan, Natarajan Subramaniam, Lal, Yogi Babu, Gouri G Kishan, and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli among others.

Dhanush on the work front

Dhanush, who was most recently seen in Venky Atluri's Vaathi, will next be seen in Arun Mateshwaran's Captain Miller. He's also working on a film alongside Sekhar Kammul and his 50th film, tentatively titled D50 and produced by Sun Pictures. Mari, on the other hand, has Thangalaan and Vaazhai coming up.

Also Read: Vaathi Twitter Reviews: Fans impressed by Dhanush, Venky Atluri & Samyuktha's empowering film SIR

Also Read: Vaathi Trailer Out: Best moments from Dhanush's Telugu-Tamil bilingual 'Sir'

Latest Entertainment News