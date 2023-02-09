Vaathi Trailer Out: Best moments from Dhanush's Telugu-Tamil bilingual 'Sir'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DHANUSH Best moments from Dhanush's Vaathi

Vaathi Trailer Out: South superstar Dhanush treated his fans with the trailer of his upcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual, also called 'SIR' on Wednesday. Directed by Venky Atluri, the trailer instantly started ruling the trends. The film is all set for a grand release worldwide in Telugu and Tamil languages on February 17th.

Talking about the trailer, the chairman of a private educational institution announces the adoption of several government colleges to provide better education to students in rural areas and Dhanush is one of the lecturers who is sent as a faculty. He falls in love with a teacher played by Samyuktha who believes that they will do some good for the college. However, Dhanush Sir starts fighting against the education mafia, when he realizes the real intention of sending them to rural areas.

Venky Atluri who previously made youthful entertainers has come up with a movie that has a good message and has all commercial aspects too. The trailer assures a hard-hitting social drama that throws light on several issues that distress the education segment. The dialogues are thought-provoking and at times whistle worthy too. The dialogue, “Dabbu Elagaina Sampadinchukovachu... Kaanee Maryada Chaduvu Mathrame Sampadinchi Peduthundi...” uttered by Dhanush is truly punchy.

Dhanush fits the part of a junior lecturer well. The role offers him various emotions that complete a commercial hero outing, and there’s more. It’s not completely a serious role. Samyuktha Menon is good as his colleague. Samuthirakani is at his usual best as the antagonist. The presence of Hyper Aadi assures a good dose of comedy.

Watch Vaathi Trailer here-

The trailer is very impressive and it increases the inquisitiveness of the fans to watch the movie in cinemas. Vaathi is made under the leading production house Sithara Entertainments, in association with Fortune Four Cinemas. Cinematographer J Yuvraj and music director G. V. Prakash Kumar worked in tandem for the best quality in visuals and sound.

