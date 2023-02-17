Vaathi Twitter Reviews: Fans impressed by Dhanush, Venky Atluri & Samyuktha's empowering film SIR

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vaathi Twitter Reviews

‘SIR (‘Vaathi’ in Tamil)’ is a period action drama film written and directed by Tollywood director Venky Atluri starring Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon in the lead roles. It is based on school education, and the film is set during the 1980s. Dhanush plays a school teacher, who fights against the crimes happening in educational sector. The film is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil languages that is released today across the world. Samyuktha also plays a teacher in the film and actor's ladylove.

Vaathi tells the story of a government junior Maths lecturer who goes all the way to educate the underprivileged students of a village against the corporate exploitation. A chairman of a private educational institution announces the adoption of several government colleges to provide better education to students in rural areas and Dhanush is one of the lecturers who is sent as a faculty. He falls in love with a teacher played by Samyuktha who believes that they will do some good for the college. However, Dhanush starts fighting against the education mafia, when he realizes the real intention of sending them to rural areas.

Vaathi has been released over 1000 screens globally, and had a special premiere ahead of the release. Many film enthusiasts, buffs and fans of the actor who have watched the film, have taken to their social media handles to express their opinion. A user wrote, "#SIRMovie / #Vaathi story travels with a simple content and the emotions in the film are well connecting audience. Due to language barrier I can't able to understand the dailogues managed with subtitles! Climax #VenkyAtluri's best work." Another added, "AN EXCELLENT MOVIE WITH HARD HITTING EMOTIONS,@dhanushkraja, PERFORMANCE WITH #VenkyAtluri BRILLIANT WRITINGS, @gvprakash, BGM SOUL OF THE MOVIE, #VenkyAtluri DIALOGUES, DON'T MISS IT a must watch movie, Unanimous Blockbuster #Vaathi."

Vaathi is made under the leading production house Sithara Entertainments, in association with Fortune Four Cinemas. Cinematographer J Yuvraj and music director G. V. Prakash Kumar worked in tandem for the best quality in visuals and sound. It also stars Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, Narra Srinivas, Pammi Sai, Hyper Aadi, Sha Ra, Aadukalam Naren, Ilavarasu, Rajendran, Hareesh Peradi, and Praveena as supporting actors.

ALSO READ: Shehzada Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan shines yet again in Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu superhit film

Latest Entertainment News