Dasara Box Office Collection Day 4: Nani-Keerthy Suresh's film witnesses glorious weekend

Dasara Box Office Collection Day 4: Nani and Keerthy Suresh's film was released with Ajaya Devgn's Bholaa and managed to hit it out of the park in the first weekend itself. The Telugu film witnessed a glorious weekend with a Rs 38 crore gross worldwide opening. While it observed a slight drop on Day 2, Dasara did better business than Bholaa. According to early estimates, Nani's movie Dasara managed to cross the Rs 50 cr mark in India and is closer to the Rs 100 cr mark worldwide.

The pan-India film Dasara released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages. According to trade experts, the film earned Rs 13 crore nett in India on Sunday and Rs 15-16 crore worldwide. This makes Dasara's total box office collection Rs 56 crore in India and Rs 84 crore worldwide. The film has been doing good business in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

While Dasara has found a stronghold at the ticket counters in the Telugu market, in the Hindi market the film has strong competition from Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa.

Dasara brings focus on the socio-economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of the Singareni collieries. Also starring Keethy Suresh in the lead, Dasara is directed by debutant Srikanth Odhela and is touted to be one of the most crucial films of Nani’s career. The film sees music by Santosh Narayanan, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Naveen Nooli with writing by Jella Srinath, Arjuna Paturi and Vamsi Krishna P apart from Srikanth.

