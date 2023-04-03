Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's action thriller inches near Rs 50 cr

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ajay Devgn's Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 4

Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn impressed everyone with his powerful onscreen presence in his recently released action thriller Bholaa. While the film opened to good reviews from both the audience and critics alike, the film failed to break box office records. After a decent weekend, Bholaa's box office collection stands near Rs 50 cr. The film is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film Kaithi, a box-office blockbuster starring Karthi. Directed by Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Amala Paul and Deepak Dobriyal. In the film, Tabu has tried her hand on hard core action and has even performed her action sequences herself.

According to the trade reports in Box Office India, Ajay Devgn's Bholaa witnessed a slight growth on Sunday. The box office collection of the film stands at Rs 40 cr nett. On its first Sunday, the film managed to rake in Rs 13 cr nett. The report also claims that the film has a good trajectory and will be able to cross the Rs 50 cr mark on Monday or Tuesday since it is a holiday.

Bholaa Trailer:

About Bholaa

In the film, Ajay Devgn plays a hero who shakes up each one of the villains beyond imagination. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise." The film revolves around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

Bholaa marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after U, Me aur Hum in 2008, Shivaay in 2016, and Runway 34 in 2022. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar and Gajraj Rao in supporting roles.

