Chandra Mohan, veteran Telugu actor, dies at the age of 82 due to cardiac arrest; Jr NTR mourns demise

Follow us on Image Source : X Chandra Mohan last featured in 2017 release, Oxygen.

Veteran Telugu actor Chandra Mohan passed away on Saturday, November 11. He was 82. He breathed his last at 9:45 am at Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital. He was under treatment for heart-related problems. He is survived by his wife named Jalandhara and two daughters. Soon after the sad news of his demise started circulating online, several popular South Indian celebrities took to their social media handles to pay their last tribute. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), RRR fame Jr NTR mourned the death of Chandra Mohan and wrote, ''It is very sad to see the untimely death of Chandramohan Garu, who has earned a special recognition for himself by playing different roles in films for many decades. My deepest condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace.''

His final rites will be performed on Monday, November 13.

Who was Chandra Mohan?

Veteran Telugu actor Mallampalli Chandra Mohan, popularly known as Chandra Mohan is the cousin of veteran filmmaker K Viswanath. His original name was Chandrasekhara Rao Mallampalli. He was born on May 23, 1943, in Andhra Pradesh's Pamidimukkula village in Krishna district.

Also Read: 'It's a hundred percent mistake': Manoj Muntashir REGRETS defending Adipurush

Chandra Mohan's career at a glance

He made his acting debut with the 1966 Telugu release Rangula Ratnam. He is the recipient of the Nandi Awards twice, once under the Best Male Comedian category in 1987 and the second time under Best Character Actor in 2005.

He has also won Filmfare Awards South for Padaharella Vayasu in 1978. He was last seen in Telugu-language action thriller flick Oxygen, starring Gopichand, Raashi Khanna, and Anu Emmanuel in important roles. It was released in 2017.

Latest Entertainment News