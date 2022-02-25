Bheemla Nayak Twitter Review: Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati's chemistry sets the stage for this entertainer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANADAGGUBATI Bheemla Nayak stars Rana Daggubati and Paan kalyan

After a long wait, Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati- starrer Bheemla Nayak has released in cinema halls on February 25. It is a remake of Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran- starrer Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. After the movie opened in South India with some early morning shows, social media was quickly flooded with fan reactions and reviews that praised many aspects of Bheemla Nayak, especially the chemistry between its lead stars.

A watcher wrote on social media, "Terrific first half, those pre-interval dialogues btw PK & Rana fire are to die for. Mad..Maddest anthe! Guruji on Duty (sic)."

Another Twitter user shared their views on Bheemla Nayak, writing, "#BheemlaNayak first half review: Stays true to the soul of AK with crisp changes. PK best performance in last few, Rana amazing. First 30 are good, little lag but Pre-interval interval pure fan stuff. Thaman on duty. Second half set up really well. Arachakam begins (sic)."

There has been unanimous praise for Rana Daggubati and the background score and music of the film, composed by S Thaman. Trivikram Srinivas' writing and the direction of Saagar K Chandra were also praised by the fans. Check out some positive reviews of Bheemla Nayak on Twitter.

In the movie, Rana, a strong opponent locks his horns with a dynamic cop, played by Pawan Kalyan. A war of ego between the two fills the rest of the story. The movie is packed with high-octane action sequences. Actress Nithya Menen is seen in an important role, while she even confronts the villain, Daniel Shekar, a role played by Rana. Actor Murali Sharma's role is also established well. He is the well-wisher and a support system to the hot-headed character played by Pawan Kalyan.

Music composed by S Thaman complements the action sequences. Fans said that the movie has non-stop action and is a treat for the fans who love watching genre films. Helmed by Sagar K Chandra, Trivikram Srinivas has penned the dialogues for Bheemla Nayak. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is the producer, while the movie is made under the Sithara Entertainment banner.

Released on February 25, Bheemla Nayak will run in direct contest with Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiwadi and Ajith's Valimai.

