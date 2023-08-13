AR Rahman's Chennai concert gets canceled due to THIS reason, CM MK Stalin reacts

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST AR Rahman

AR Rahman's concert in Chennai got canceled on Saturday hours before his performance. The legendary musician had to postpone his concert due to heavy rain in the city. Rahman, on Twitter, informed his fans about the same and promised them to reschedule the concert as early as possible.

In a tweet, he wrote, "Dear friends attending the Chennai concert tonight, I’m excited to see you all after so long! We request you to leave early and secure your seats early to have a memorable concert experience."

Hours later, the Oscar-winning musician made another tweet and wrote, "Dear Friends..Owing to adverse weather conditions and persistent rains, it is only made advisable for the health and safety of my beloved fans and friends to reschedule the concert to the nearest best date, with the guidance of the statutory authorities. More details on the new date will follow soon!EPI."

Soon after his tweet, fans shared heartbreaking reactions on the platform. Replying to one of his fans, Rahman wrote, "I hope and pray that ..with the help of our government...we construct the next level infrastructure for art, mega shows, and international experiences for Chennai #SafetyFirst #rain-resistant #sun-resistant #cluttterfreeparking #notrafficjams.”

Rahman also shared a series of photos of the concert venue, which looked devastated due to incessant rainfall in Chennai. In the pictures, chairs and other arrangements at the venue can be seen underwater.

Soon after his tweet took over the internet, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin replied to it and informed that Kalaignar Convention Centre will be established in ECR soon with hotels, landscaping, food courts, and other facilities.

