On Sridevi's birth anniversary, Boney Kapoor shares RARE throwback picture

Legendary Sridevi does not need any introduction. The late actor captivated and will continue to woo cinema buffs with her unmatchable performances and rizz. August 13 marks the 60th birth anniversary of Sridevi, who passed away in Dubai on February 24, 2018. On the occasion, Boney Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a rare picture with his late wife.

In the picture, the couple can be seen partially hugging. While Sridevi is all smiles, Boney Kapoor is looking at the camera with a smile. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy birthday." He also dropped a few heart emoticons in the caption.

To mark Sridevi's birth anniversary, Google Doodle paid tribute to the legendary actor with an exquisite doodle illustration capturing the essence of Sridevi and her contributions to Indian cinema. Google also credited Mumbai-based guest artist Bhumika Mukherjee for the illustration.

Further, Google revisited Sridevi's career and wrote the actor worked in almost 300 films in a career spanning four decades. From comedy to drama to fantasy, the actor touched every genre and proved her mettle.

Born in Tamil Nadu, Sridevi began her acting career at the age of 4 years. She worked as a child actor in Tamil film Kanshan Karunai. Following this, she appeared in multiple South Indian films including Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Her breakthrough performance was in K Balachander's Moondru Mudichu in 1976.

In 1972, Sridevi entered the Hindi film industry with Rani Mera Naam at the age of 9. It was no turning back for her since then and she gave myriad notables performances in films like Julie, Himmatwala, Khuda Gawah, Lamhe, Nagina, Mr India, Laadla, Karma, Judaai, and others. In 2012, Sridevi made a comeback in Bollywood with the comedy-drama English Vinglish. Her 300th and last film was Mom in 2017. She passed away in 2018 due to an accidental drowning in her guest room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

