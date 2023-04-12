Ahead of Shaakuntalam release; Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares crazy unknown facts about the movie

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SAMANTHARUTHPRABHUOFFL Still from Shaakuntalam featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu

As the South beauty, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for her upcoming release Shaakuntalam, she has some crazy unknown facts about the movie that her fans should know. The makers have released two trailers of the movie and Samantha looks surreal as Shaakuntala. The movie depicts the epic love story of Samantha as Shaakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyant. The trailers looked captivating, and grandeur and the visuals promised a feast to fans.

Ahead of its release, Samantha has shared a video revealing some facts about the movie which will definitely shock you. In the video clip, the actress shared that she is allergic to flowers, and as we all know Samantha wore all real flower ornaments for the movie. She revealed that she had imprints of flowers all over her arms for almost 6 months. She thought it was permanent as nobody could fix it so she kept on applying makeup to hide them. The next fact is that she dubbed for three languages for Shaakuntalam, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi and it was the toughest task for the actress.

She also revealed that she got bit by a rabbit and they are not as cute as they look. She had to dance wearing a 30 kg lehenga and almost gave a retake 10-15 times because every time she tried to spin the lehenga was taking her out of the camera. The last one is that it was not her real hair in the movie. These were quite shocking revelations about the movie.

The film is helmed by director Gunasekhar and marks a whimsical tale of love set in the Kashyapa Kanumalu (Kashmir), the grandeur and splendour of Dushyant’s Puru Dynasty making the film extraordinary. It will hit cinema halls worldwide on 14th April.

About Shaakuntalam

Based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, the film is written and directed by award-winning director Gunasekhar (Rudhramadevi) and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunna Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively. The film also features Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty. 'Shaakuntalam' revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan of Sufiyum Sujatayum fame, respectively. It will be out in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

