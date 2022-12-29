Adivi Sesh announces Goodachari sequel G2, fans call it 'most-deserving movie'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ADIVISESH Adivi Sesh has announced Goodachari sequel G2

Adivi Sesh has been on a roll on in 2022. After delivering the pan-India hit Major, the biopic of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, he also featured in HIT: The Second Case. After promising fans that he has an 'epic' announcement on offer, the Telugu actor has revealed that his next film will be the sequel to his 2018 hit film Goodachari. The new movie has been titled G2 and a teaser announcing the project has also been launched.

Goodachari sequel G2 announced by Adivi Sesh

Adivi Sesh, the actor behind critically acclaimed and commercial films, notably Major and HIT 2 in 2022, has offered a sneak peek into his next project G2. It is the second part of the Telugu movie Goodachari which was a huge success and had captivated the audiences. The poster with its intense look and feel is raising curiosity levels on the internet. The poster has lead actor Adivi Sesh holding a gun. Part 1 of the same franchise was an intriguing spy thriller that took the audience by surprise.

G2 movie details

The script of G2 has been written by Adivi Sesh himself. While the entire story of Goodachari was set in India, G2 will go international with its setting. Pre-vision launch for the film will take place on January 9, 2023 in Delhi and Mumbai. The editor of Major, Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi will make his debut as director with G2.

Read: Khushi Kapoor-Anshula Kapoor's puzzle tattoos are sweet, netizens call them 'sibling goals'

Fans react to G2 movie announcement

Adivi Sesh had a fruitful 2022 and with Major and HIT 2, both of which were successes at the box office. 2023 will tell us if the pan-India release plans for G2 go down as well with the audience. The movie announcement has stoked frenzy. "Another anticipated movie of Adivi Sesh (sic)," commented one Twitter user. Another wrote, "Worthy of sequel ,,, What A Story (sic)."

Read: Rashmika trolled for comment on South songs being 'item numbers', netizens say 'stay quiet'

(With IANS inputs)

Latest Entertainment News