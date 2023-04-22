Adipurush: On Akshaya Tritiya, makers unveil divine 60 second ‘Jai Shri Ram’ lyrical audio

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Adipurush poster featuring Prabhas

On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya which is remarked as an auspicious day for new beginnings and eternal prosperity, team Adipurush releases a reverberating lyrical audio clip of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in 5 different languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Composed by the musical duo Ajay-Atul who is known for their energetic devotional numbers yet again captivates the fans with the eternal chants of Jai Shri Ram that have been celebrated for years and will continue in the future as well. Considering the enthusiasm surrounding the song and fulfilling the special requests by fans, the team now releases multilingual versions of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Complementing the track is the magnificent poster of Raghav featuring Pan-India superstar Prabhas that radiates power, valour and strength personifying the mighty Prabhu Shri Ram in all his glory. An embodiment of virtue, generosity and strong character, Raghav symbolizes एक- वचनी, the importance of standing by one's words & commitments and एक – बानी as he achieved goals with a single arrow. This divine tribute adds to the zeal of festivity as the virtues of Prabhu Shri Ram radiating in the poster along with the majestic chant of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ translate into everlasting eternity.

Adipurush, the highly anticipated mythological film which is based on the epic Ramayana is ready to hit the big screens on June 16. The movie features Telugu superstar Prabhas as the titular character Raghava aka Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Devdatta Nage as lord Hanuman and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. For the unversed, the trailer of the upcoming Hindu mythological film, 'Adipurush' triggered netizens over its content. While some people on the Internet trolled the film for the poor VFX, other sections criticised the film over the inappropriate portrayal of gods in the film.

The movie will have its World Premiere in New York on 13th June at the Tribeca Festival, which is taking place from June 7-18th. This means that Adipurush’s world premiere will be before its release in India.

