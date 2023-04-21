Amitabh Bachchan demands his Twitter blue tick back in hilarious post: 'Hath to jod liye rahe hum...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amitabh Bachchan demands his Twitter blue tick back

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the first celebrities who reacted after Elon Musk's Twitter removed 'Blue Ticks' from the verified accounts of famous personalities. Big names like Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were among the 4 lakh users who on Friday lost their Twitter Blue ticks. Now, Big B has taken to his Twitter to demand his blue tick back as he has already paid for the same.

Amitabh Bachchan in a hilarious tweet asked Twitter and Elon Musk to put back the blue tick as he wrote in a typical desi style. His tweet read, "Ae Twitter bhaiya! Sun rahe hain? Ab to paise bhi bhar diye hain hum ... to o jo neel kamal (tick) hot rahe na, hmar naam ke aage, o wapas lagai de bhaiya, take log jaan jaye ki hum hi hain- Amitabh Bachchan .. hath to jod liye rahe hum! Ab ka, godwa jode padi ka??" The tweet means, "Hey Twitter! Are you listening? Now I have paid the money too... so put back that blue tick, so that people know that it is me - Amitabh Bachchan .. have already folded hands, do I have to join the feet as well??"

The removal of the blue tick on Twitter came months after Elon Musk announced the date to press users to sign up for Twitter Blue, its paid subscription service. In India, one has to shell out Rs 900 a month (or Rs 9,400 a year) to get Blue Verified status.

Several Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan; and cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma lost the blue ticks. The list also includes several politicians like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Elon Musk has also offered complimentary Twitter Blue subscriptions to some celebrities to retain the blue ticks. "I am paying for a few personally," said Musk. "Just William Shatner, LeBron James and Stephen King," he added.

