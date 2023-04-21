Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZGILL Shehnaaz Gill bags Rhea Kapoor's next film with Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor

Shehnaaz Gill is consistently riding high on success after her appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actress proved to everyone that she is much more than just a comedian and singer with her performance in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh and then in Salman Khan's Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan. While after Sidharth Shukla's death, Shehnaaz was lost for a while but now she is back and ready to take over the world. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shehnaaz Gill opened up on her upcoming projects and announced that she will be seen in filmmaker Rhea Kapoor's next film along with Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Shehnaaz Gill said, "I have a lot of films in the pipeline. I have worked in Rhea Kapoor's film. Whenever it releases, we will talk about it then. I have done a good job in that film too. I have tried my best." While the film has not been announced yet, reports claim that it will be directed by Rhea's husband Karan Boolani.

Earlier in 2019, there were rumours that Shehnaaz bagged Rhea Kapoor's next film and it was said that she will be seen in a completely different avatar in this film.

After Bigg Boss 16, Shehnaaz Gill bounced back into acting with a big break in Diljit Dosanjh's Honsla Rakh. While she received much love for her role, there was a time when the Punjabi film industry sidelined her. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor-singer described how the Punjabi film industry "completely cut her off." She voiced her disappointment at not being invited to the premiere of her own picture.

“They called everyone, even the production house. It was a Punjabi film. I saw the film and while I was leaving I saw the videos and photos from the premiere. I cried a lot that day. They called me and then they cancelled. I didn’t know, I was very upset at that time. The Punjabi industry had completely cut me off,” Shehnaaz was quoted as saying.

Shehnaaz did not specify which film she was referring to. Sat Shri Akaal England (2017) was Shehnaaz Gill's Punjabi acting debut. She has appeared in Punjabi films such as Kala Shah Kala and Daaka.

Shehnaaz Gill ruled the trends on Friday after the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Fans loved her role as Sukoon in the film. KBKJ also featured Raghav Juyal, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, Siddharth Nigam and others.

