Web series releasing in May 2022: List of upcoming Hindi & English shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee

Web series releasing in May 2022 will make sure you’re on the edge of your seat. From thriller shows to comedy series, OTT will be full of new offerings this month. Here, we have listed all the popular web shows that will be released in May 2022 in India on streaming platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee 5, Sony Liv & Voot among others.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1

Release date: 5 May

Streaming on: Voot

Summary: If you’re a fan of Star Trek, you’d probably enjoy this. It is a prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series, the show will follow the crew of the USS Enterprise under Captain Christopher Pike.

Home Shanti

Release date: 6 May

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Summary: Starring veteran actors Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa, and new talents Chakori Dwivedi, and Poojan Chhabra, the slice-of-life drama revolves around the Joshi family's long-harboured dream of becoming homeowners for the first time.

Aadha Ishq

Release date: 12 May

Streaming on: Voot

Summary: Set against the scenic backdrops of Kashmir and Mussorie, ‘Aadha Ishq’ follows the explosive turn of events which unfold when Rene [Pratibha Ranta] finds herself falling in love with Saahir [Gaurav Arora], a man who shares a torrid romantic past with her mother, Roma [Aamna Sharif]. After 10 years of separation, Saahir is back in Roma’s life with seemingly dubious intentions. Is he back for revenge? Only time will tell.

Modern Love Mumbai

Release date: 13 May

Streaming on: Prime Video

Summary: The India chapter of the hit international series features three versions from cosmopolitan cities of Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. The Indian adaptations of 'Modern Love' explore heart-warming stories of different facets, shades and moods of love, all set in India's three biggest cities with many unique milieus. 'Modern Love Mumbai' brings together six directors Vishal Bharadwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nupur Asthana.

Escaype Live

Release date: 20 May

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Summary: The series presents the realities of social media in today's time both in its dark and vanilla form. The series, which stars Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel and child actor Aadyaa Sharma, is set in the landscape of contemporary India. It explores the different journeys of six regular Indians, who are content creators as they struggle to win, fame and fortune on a social media app called 'Escaype live' which promises big money to the winning contestant.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Release date: 25 May

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Summary: 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' is set 10 years after the dramatic events of 'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith' where Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat -- the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Stranger Things Season 4

Release date: 5 May

Streaming on: Netflix

Summary: 'Stranger Things 4' would be split into two parts, with the first to debut May 27 and the second to launch July 1. In S4, it’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.





