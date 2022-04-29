Doctor Strange 2, Dhaakad, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: May 2022 movies release calendar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MARVEL Movies releasing in May 2022 will blow away people's minds

The theatrical business has made a comeback after the pandemic and in the coming month of May, big releases are expected to be lucrative for the box office. While films continue to release on OTT, some of the big-budget and hotly anticipated Bollywood, Hollywood and South Indian titles will look to lure the audience to the cinema halls. We take a look at all movies that are set to release in the month of May, digitally and theatrically.

Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness

Marvel Studios' are back with yet another visual fare in Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness. The movie will feature Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Stephen Strange, who holds the secrets to mystical arts. Since Avatar 2 trailer will also be attached with Doctor Strange, it is one more reason to watch the film in cinema halls.

Thar

Netflix's upcoming film Thar, starring Bollywood actors and real-life father-son duo Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, will premiere on May 6. The revenge noir thriller marks the directorial debut of Raj Singh Chaudhary.

Rocket Gang

Rocket Gang is directed by Bosco Martis and features Aditya Seal and Nikita Dutta in the lead roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on May 6, 2022.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu's action film, directed by Parsuram, will release on May 12. It is a highly anticipated film and much awaited by the Telugu superstar's fans.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey star in this social drama splashed with humour elements. The movie also stars Ratna Pathak Shah and Boman Irani as orthodox parents of Ranveer. The movie is set to release on May 13.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani bring horror-comedy Bhool Bhuliyaa 2 for the fans on May 20. It promises to take the viewers on a fun and spooky ride.

Dhaakad

Kangana Ranaut's out-and-out action film Dhaakad will be released theatrically on May 20. It co-stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Bollywood star Rani Mukherji-led film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is set to release theatrically next year on May 20. Billed as an untold story about a journey of a mother's battle against an entire country, the movie is based on a true incident that rocked children and human rights at an international level.

Anek

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Anek, directed by Anubhav Sinha, will arrive in theatres on May 27. The film marks the director's second collaboration with Khurrana post the 2019 film Article 15.

Dehati Disco

Ganesh Acharya and Ravi Kisan have teamed up for the comedy film Dehati Disco. It will be released on May 27.

Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise is back in the cockpit for the sequel of the 1986 classic Top Gun. The movie will be released on May 27.