Web Series releasing in July 2022: List of upcoming English & Hindi shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar

Web Series releasing in July 2022: If you're someone who loves to wait for the weekend to watch new shows and web series on streaming platforms, July is going to be a treat for you. with an array of web shows releasing in varied genres ranging from horror-comedy to crime thriller and from romantic drama to reality char show, this month has all under its roof. It's going to be difficult for you to make a choice. Check out the list of upcoming Hindi and English shows on popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Voot, Mx Plater and more.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2

Release date: July 1

Streaming on: Netflix

Summary: Stranger things Season 4 Vol 2 is the first title to be released on Netflix this month. The adventures of Eleven startled one and all throughout the series and with its latest finale in Season 4 Vol 1, the stakes are even higher! What is going to happen in Hawkins, will Eleven and her friends be able to save everyone from Upside Down, will Joyce and Jim hopper return? Find answers to all these questions on Jul 1.

Koffee With Karan 7

Release date: July 7

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Summary: Filmmaker Karan Johar will again turn host for the seventh season of his celebrity chat show "Koffee with Karan". It will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7. The show first premiered on the TV channel Star World in 2004 and ran for six seasons on the small screen till 2019. The actors who are expected to to appear on the show are Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday among others.

Modern Love Hyderabad

Release date: July 8

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Summary: The highly anticipated first Telugu Amazon Original from Prime Video, 'Modern Love Hyderabad', has raised the bar for audience anticipation. It has 6 heartwarming stories that portray different hues and emotions of love through the perspective of Hyderabad and were created by and include some of India's top artistes. It has Suhasini, Revathi, Abijeet, Ritu Varma, Nithya Menen, Aadhi Pinishetty, Rag Mayur, and others.

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls

Release date: July 8

Streaming on: Netflix

Summary: 'Gully Boy' star Ranveer Singh, a self-confessed city-slicker, is all set to get a taste of the wilderness along with Bear Grylls for India's first interactive adventure reality special titled 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls'. The actor will be taking off on a thrilling date with nature, fending for himself, and learning new survival skills as he ventures into the depths of the wild to find a rare flower for his lady love in the harsh forests of Serbia.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4

Release date: July 13

Streaming on: disney+ Hotstar

Summary: The show, based on the 2014 feature film of the same name by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, debuted on FX in March, 2019. The show follows three vampires, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Lazslo (Matt Berry), and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), who have been roommates for hundreds of years. Waititi, Clement and actor Jonathan Brugh, also guest star in the show, reprising their characters of Viago, Deacon, and Vladislav from the original film.

Shoorveer

Release date: July 15

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Summary: 'Shoorveer' - an action drama series which depicts the fictional story of the Elite Task Force with stealthy operations, intense military training, air combat and intelligence subterfuge and human relationships between the soldiers. It showcases the journey of the creation of an elite task force in India as they undergo specialised training to become the nation's first responder team against national threats.

Masaba Masaba Season 2

Release date: Netflix

Streaming on: July 29

Summary: With Masaba Gupta, veteran actor and her mother Neena Gupta will also reprise her role, alongside Neil Bhoopalam and Rytasha Rathore. The upcoming chapter of the slice-of-life series, based on fashion designer Masaba Gupta's life, will see the title character tackle new highs and new lows. Season 2 sees these powerful women fix their crowns and reclaim the reins of their lives and navigate through new terrains.

