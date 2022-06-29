Thor Love And Thunder, Shamshera, Vikrant Rona, Ek Villain Returns, HIT: All movies releasing in July 2022

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The list of movies releasing in July 2022

Thor: Love And Thunder is one of the most awaited movies of the coming time. It will hit the theatres on July 7. As the month begins, movie fans will not only have Marvel's big-screen spectacle to look forward to but many other Indian films covering all genres too. Plus, regional cinema will continue to deliver on the promise of quality and storytelling. Let's take a look at Hollywood, Bollywood, and regional films that are ready to take over the box office in July.

Raksha Kavach Om

Aditya Roy Kapur features in the role of an action hero in Raksha Kavach Om which will release in theatres on July 1. Billed as a big-scale action feature, the film is directed by Kapil Verma.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

R Madhavan takes to the director's chair after nearly two decades in the film industry as an actor. He features in the lead role in the film inspired by ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. Rocketry will release on July 1.

Thor: Love And Thunder

Chris Hemsworth's most-awaited MCU film Thor: Love And Thunder will release on the Indian screens on July 7. It also features Christian Bale and Natalie Portman in important roles.

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha

Vidyut Jammwal-starrer actioner Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha will open theatrically on July 8. It is a follow-up to the 2020 action-thriller Khuda Haafiz.

HIT – The First Case

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's suspense thriller HIT will release on July 15. It features Rajkummar in a role of an intense cop.

Shabaash Mithu

Taapsee Pannu plays the role of Mithali Raj in the cricket film Shabaash Mithu. It will release on July 15.

Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor plays a double role in the upcoming period action film Shamshera. Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor co-star with him in it. It will release on July 22.

Nope

Nope is a sci-fi horror movie written and directed by Jordan Peele of Get Out fame. it will release on July 22.

Maha

Director UR Jameel's much-awaited thriller Maha, featuring actress Hansika Motwani in the lead, will finally hit screens on July 22.

RK/RKAY

Rajat Kapoor's RK/RKAY featuring Ranvir Shorey and Mallika Sherawat in pivotal roles will release on July 22. Rajat is seen as the protagonist in the movie. It revolves around the hunt for a missing character named Mahboob.

The Gray Man

Netflix's most-awaited film The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in lead roles will stream from July 22. It also stars Tamil star Dhanush in a cameo role.

Vikrant Rona

South star Kichcha Sudeep's upcoming 3D action movie Vikrant Rona will hit the theatres countrywide on July 28. Sudeep plays the role of a cop in it.

HIT: The Second Case

Adivi Sesh's Telugu action thriller HIT: The Second Case will release theatrically on July 29. The film is a sequel to the 2020 movie HIT: The First Case.

The second installment is directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who was also behind the original.

Ek Villans Returns

Ek Villain is back with a sequel after 8 years. Disha Patani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor feature in it.