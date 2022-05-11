Vijay's Beast releases on OTT: Where to Watch Tamil Film, HD Download Online, Box Office Collection

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NETFLIX Vijay in a still from Beast

Vijay's Beast releases on OTT: The Tamil film headlined by Vijay and Pooja Hegde has made its way to the OTT platform after a successful run at the box office. Actor Vijay plays a spy called Veeraraghavan in director Nelson Dilipkumar's explosive action thriller. The story of the film takes place inside a mall. A mall called the East Coast Mall is under siege by terrorists and a negotiator (Selvaraghavan) is summoned by the government to start negotiations with them. The negotiator is relieved to know that an Indian soldier called Veeraraghavan (Vijay), considered to be among the best of spies, is inside the mall. How the soldier deals with the terrorists is what the film is all about.

Just in case, you are still puzzled about where, when to watch the film online and how to download Beast in HD, this will help you:

Who is the director of Beast?

Nelson Dilipkumar

Who are the producers of Beast?

Kalanithi Maran

Where to watch Beast online?

You can watch the Tamil film on the OTT platform Netflix. The makers have made it available to watch for paid subscribers.

When can you watch Beast online?

Vijay's film 'Beast' has started streaming on Netflix from May 11.

How to HD download Beast?

You can download Beast to watch offline if you have paid subscriptions to Netflix

Beast Box Office Collection

On its opening day, Beast collected Rs 26.40 crore from Tamil Nadu. With its collection in other parts of India and abroad, Vijay's film had a worldwide opening of gross Rs 72.67 crore. After five days of its run, reportedly the film collected Rs 195 crore.

Vijay's Upcoming Films

Vijay looks forward to Vamshi Paidipally with Rashmika Mandanna. The film, which is being referred to as #Thalapathy66 for the time being, is helmed by National Award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally. It is produced by Dil Raju and Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations.