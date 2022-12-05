TVF Pitchers season 2: Naveen Kasturia, Jitu Bhaiya's web series makes comeback; to release on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@FICTITIOUSBUZZ TVF Pitchers season 2 is coming on Zee5

TVF Pitchers season 2: The most awaited web series of Naveen Kasturia and Jitu Bhaiya is finally coming back to the screens after 7 years. With a teaser clip, the OTT platform ZEE5 announced the release date for TVF Pitchers Season 2 on Monday, December 5. Pitchers is a story of four entrepreneurs, who left their jobs to establish their own ventures and for that, they faced all the odds in their lives.

Sharing the clip, the social media handles of ZEE5 tweeted, "7 years, 3 months and 5 days baad, they are finally back!". The clip gives a teaser of the most famous scene from the first season, "Tu Beer Hai", and then cuts to the upcoming season with Abhishek Banerjee saying to Naveen Kasturia that beer has outdated now, and before the former says the punchline for the next season, the show's release date is announced as "Pitching This Xmas".

The official statement from ZEE5 read, "Season 2 of Pitchers is going to be a level up not just in terms of story but also visually. The characters have evolved and so has the world of start-ups that they have to navigate. This show has always been about offering something new to the audience and we hope to live up to the love of the fans."

The show's first season was directed by Amit Golani and written by Biswapati Sarkar, who also starred as Puneet in the two episodes. The first season had five episodes titled Tu Beer Hai, And Then There Were Four, The Jury Room, Bulb Jalega Boss, and Where Magic Happens.

The series features Naveen Kasturia as Naveen Bansal, Arunabh Kumar as Yogendra Kumar Pandey, Abhay Mahajan as Sourabh Mandal, and Jitendra Kumar as Jitendra Maheshwari in lead roles. The second season of the web series will feature Ridhi Dogra, Sikander Kher, and Ashish Vidyarthi as the new entrants in TVF Pitchers 2.

Also Read: Doctor G OTT Release: Ayushmann Khurrana's film locks streaming platform; know when and where to watch

Also Read: Shark Tank India season 2: Know when and where to watch Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal's reality show

Latest Web Series News