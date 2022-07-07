Thor Love And Thunder OTT premiere; to release on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney+Hotstar?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ THOROFFICIAL Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Love And Thunder has released in cinema halls in India

Thor: Love And Thunder has released in India amid fun fan anticipation. The movie stars Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson in lead roles. The fourth instalment in the Thor franchise has been directed by Oscar-winner Taika Waititi, who catapulted Thor to immense popularity among the fans after the 2017 release Thor: Ragnarok. With a new film released, the box office returns are expected to be sky-high.

Thor: Love And Thunder storyline

This is for the first time since Avengers: Endgame (2019) Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, is taking the centre stage in the MCU. After Thor: Ragnarok (2017), the popularity of the character has grown by leaps and bounds. In the movie's trailer, it has been hinted that Thor has gone into retirement of sorts while Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor takes the reigns over at Asgard with Valkyrie (Tessa Thomson). The most exciting addition to the cast, however, is Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. Bale is returning to the superhero genre after playing Batman in The Dark Knight trilogy which culminated in 2012. Now, with Bale joining the MCU, fans will have a lot more to look forward to in Thor: Love And Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder movie review

After Thor: Love And Thunder's world premieres, critics shared their responses to the latest saga in the MCU. The reviews of the film have been largely mixed and it has once again drawn attention to Marvel's Phase 4 problems. Some pointed out that although Thor: Love And Thunder has a good blend of humour and drama, it sticks to the mould when it comes to storytelling and barely attempts to deliver anything new. It has also been pointed out that the first hour of the film is stretched and the setup wastes a lot of time. Although Gorr's character is well established in the first half of the film, Bale could have done much better, critics said.

Thor: Love And Thunder OTT premiere

As Thor: Love And Thunder has been released in cinema halls, fans will be queuing up outside the cinema halls to catch the latest show before social media gets flooded with movie spoilers. Many are also wondering when and where will the movie start streaming on OTT. Be informed that Thor: Love And Thunder will stream on Disney+Hotstar. You will need a Premium subscription to the streaming app to enjoy the film. Apart from Thor: Love And Thunder, all of the previous Thor films and other MCU films can also be streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app including the latest Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness.

For now, Thor: Love And Thunder will run exclusively in cinema halls. It is expected that the movie's OTT premiere will not happen before two months of the theatrical release date. It will stream digitally only after August end and not before.