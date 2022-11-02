Wednesday, November 02, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Ott
  5. The Ghost on OTT: Nagarjuna's Telugu action film arrives on Netflix, know when and who can watch

The Ghost on OTT: Nagarjuna's Telugu action film arrives on Netflix, know when and who can watch

The Ghost on OTT: Nagarjuna's Telugu action film has premiered on Netflix and those who could not enjoy it on the big screens can watch it from the comfort of their homes now.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: November 02, 2022 16:29 IST
Nagarjuna's The Ghost
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NETFLIX_IN Nagarjuna in the poster of The Ghost

The Ghost on OTT: Nagarjuna's Telugu action film has arrived on Netflix. It hit the big screens on October 5, on the occasion of Dussehra amid much fan anticipation. Fans of Nagarjuna were eagerly waiting for The Ghost to release on OTT and from Wednesday, November 2, it can be enjoyed from the comfort of one's home. As expected, The Ghost has plenty of action sequences and its engaging storyline will keep the viewers hooked. It will certainly make for a good watch and fans of the genre should not miss out on it at any cost.

The Ghost arrives on Netflix  

The Ghost is now streaming on Netflix. The streamer announced the same on social media with a post whose caption read, "You can see this Ghost, but you've never seen anything like him. #TheGhost is now streaming (sic)." Fans of Nagarjuna expressed their excitement for the OTT premiere of the film and soon flooded the comments section. However, many pointed out that the Hindi dubbed version of The Ghost is not still available and only the original Telugu version is on Netflix with subtitles.

 

Who can watch The Ghost on Netflix? 

The Ghost is available for streaming on Netflix from November 2 onwards. Viewers who have subscribed to any package of the streaming service can watch The Ghost and other available films on the service, including all the latest releases. The subscription package of Netflix in India ranges from Rs 149 to Rs 649 for a month of viewership. 

Read: GodFather on OTT: Netflix premiere of Chiranjeevi-Salman's actioner soon, know when & who can watch 

About The Ghost movie 

The Ghost stars Akkineni Nagarjuna, Sonal Chauhan, Gul panag, Anikha Surendran,Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, Shrikanth Iyyangar and Bilal Hossein. Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan appear as Interpol officers in the film, while Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran appear as Nagarjuna's sister and niece respectively. Praveen Sattaru has directed The Ghost. He is a specialist when it comes to delivering stylish action thrillers and The Ghost is no exception.

 

 

Related Stories
Chiranjeevi reacts to GodFather vs The Ghost box office clash says, 'there's no competition with Nag

Chiranjeevi reacts to GodFather vs The Ghost box office clash says, 'there's no competition with Nag

The Ghost: Where to Watch Nagarjuna starrer, Review, Ticket, Box Office, Trailer, HD download,

The Ghost: Where to Watch Nagarjuna starrer, Review, Ticket, Box Office, Trailer, HD download,

The Ghost Twitter Review & Reactions: Did Nagarjuna-starrer give fans the thrills and chills?

The Ghost Twitter Review & Reactions: Did Nagarjuna-starrer give fans the thrills and chills?

Read: Henry Cavill replaced in Netflix's The Witcher by Liam Hemsworth, netizens outraged

 

 

 

Latest Web Series News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Ott Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News