The Ghost on OTT: Nagarjuna's Telugu action film arrives on Netflix, know when and who can watch

The Ghost on OTT: Nagarjuna's Telugu action film has arrived on Netflix. It hit the big screens on October 5, on the occasion of Dussehra amid much fan anticipation. Fans of Nagarjuna were eagerly waiting for The Ghost to release on OTT and from Wednesday, November 2, it can be enjoyed from the comfort of one's home. As expected, The Ghost has plenty of action sequences and its engaging storyline will keep the viewers hooked. It will certainly make for a good watch and fans of the genre should not miss out on it at any cost.

The Ghost arrives on Netflix

The Ghost is now streaming on Netflix. The streamer announced the same on social media with a post whose caption read, "You can see this Ghost, but you've never seen anything like him. #TheGhost is now streaming (sic)." Fans of Nagarjuna expressed their excitement for the OTT premiere of the film and soon flooded the comments section. However, many pointed out that the Hindi dubbed version of The Ghost is not still available and only the original Telugu version is on Netflix with subtitles.

Who can watch The Ghost on Netflix?

The Ghost is available for streaming on Netflix from November 2 onwards. Viewers who have subscribed to any package of the streaming service can watch The Ghost and other available films on the service, including all the latest releases. The subscription package of Netflix in India ranges from Rs 149 to Rs 649 for a month of viewership.

About The Ghost movie

The Ghost stars Akkineni Nagarjuna, Sonal Chauhan, Gul panag, Anikha Surendran,Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, Shrikanth Iyyangar and Bilal Hossein. Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan appear as Interpol officers in the film, while Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran appear as Nagarjuna's sister and niece respectively. Praveen Sattaru has directed The Ghost. He is a specialist when it comes to delivering stylish action thrillers and The Ghost is no exception.

