Takeshi's Castle trailer: Hilarious Bhuvan Bam as 'Titu Mama' takes a dig at Adipurush's VFX

The long-awaited trailer for the Indian adaptation of the beloved Japanese game show Takeshi's Castle was released on Friday. The trailer showcases Bhuvan Bam, also known as Titu Mama, hosting the show at gunpoint, adding a unique twist to the classic format. Prime Video, a leading entertainment platform in India, unveiled the trailer, offering viewers a glimpse of the thrilling and nostalgic game show's reimagined version. The trailer introduces the audience to the show's key elements, including the renowned host Takeshi Kitano.

Bhuvan Bam pays homage to the show's original commentator, Javed Jaffrey, as well as a reference to the iconic film "Jajantaram Mamantaram," adding a touch of nostalgia to the upcoming series. Takeshi's Castle promises to be a valuable addition to the Prime membership. As shown in the video, the revival keeps the core of the original show, in which over 100 contestants race through one wild obstacle after another in the hopes of winning a million yen in prize money. Returning after more than three decades, this brand-new version of the cult-classic game show retains all the eccentric, adrenaline-fueled elements of the original version.

Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, "mama nahi ruk rahe ab! Takeshi’s Castle ft. #BhuvanOnPrime, Nov 2." Bhuvan Ban can be seen taking a dig at Adipurush's VFX and calling the show bigger than Sunny Deol's comeback. Watch it here:

Actor and content creator Bhuvan Bam, who will be voicing the show, said "Takeshi’s Castle has been an integral part of my formative years and the commentary by Javed sir is etched as a core memory that still cracks me up everytime I think of it. So, when I was presented with the opportunity to be a part of its reboot, my excitement was boundless."

"As I previewed the new version, glimpses of which can be seen in the trailer, I decided that Titu Mama from BB Ki Vines, with his desi accent, uncle-next-door personality and unique perspectives, would be the perfect fit to provide commentary to this show’s reboot. I am thankful to Prime Video for giving me this chance to work on a show that was my go-to comfort watch. I sincerely hope that the audience will cherish the game-show reboot, and my narration in it," he added.

The eight-episode series will stream on Prime Video in India from November 2.

