Tejas Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut impresses as die-hard patriot executing daring rescue missions

Critics Rating: 2.5 / 5

Release Date: October 27, 2023

October 27, 2023

Genre: Action Thriller

Tejas Movie Review: Tejas stands as a tribute to bravery, celebrating the strength and determination of those who serve their nation. The film introduces the concept of two female pilots undertaking daring missions, a contemporary and stylish idea, although it occasionally delves into a tone that takes itself too seriously, lacking a more lighthearted exploration of this concept. In Sarvesh Mewara's 'Tejas', Kangana Ranaut takes on the role of the titular character, a pilot known for her bold and rebellious nature, often disregarding established protocols.

Kangana Ranaut's Tejas Movie Storyline

The character of Tejas is depicted as an exceptional student with an unwavering passion for flying jets, a desire that arises even before the completion of her training. Despite her resilient and determined persona, the narrative also showcases a softer side to Tejas as she indulges in a romantic relationship with Ekveer, portrayed by Varun Gill, a budding singer.

The story begins with Tejas (Kangana) and her co-pilot Afia, played by Anshul Chauhan, undertaking a daring mission to rescue a civil servant from a disputed and aboriginal island. The movie ends with a terrorist plot climax to demolish the Ram Mandir, providing a compelling storyline that keeps the audience engaged in the second half of the film. However, it emphasises that Tejas is not solely a one-woman show; the narrative encompasses a gripping storyline that incorporates daring rescue missions and counter-terrorism operations.

The character of 'Afia' seems to be an intriguing inclusion, who adds a thought-provoking layer to the storyline as a representation of a patriotic Muslim amid more extreme counterparts.

Direction and Cast - Tejas Movie

The narrative intricacies also consume a significant amount of the film's runtime, and the part of the movie that focuses on Tejas' youth becomes a hindrance to the film's pace. Although the film is less than two hours long and maintains a good pace after the interval, the story's early indication of its ending prevents the gradual development of excitement. For women with strong ambitions whose ideas have become their identity, films like this are beneficial. However, the writing and direction of the film are average.

Tejas impresses with its bold and fashionable portrayal of two women pilots achieving an audacious rescue mission. However, it seems to stumble at times, taking itself too seriously and missing out on the important punches. The film gradually unfolds its central mission, interweaving a lengthy flashback subplot that provides insights into Tejas' personal life and motivations.

Tejas serves as a cinematic homage to a fictional heroine who transcends the boundaries of reality, symbolising valour and dedication. Kangana Ranaut's compelling portrayal of Tejas Gill, along with the film's action-packed narrative, contributes to an engaging cinematic experience, despite occasional moments of self-seriousness. Ashish Vidyarthi, on the other hand, is amazing as always.

While Tejas effectively portrays the journey of a female soldier striving to showcase her capabilities, it is worth noting that the film does not significantly highlight any instances of gender discrimination faced by her as a female pilot.

What did not work?

The portrayal of discipline within the Indian Air Force appears to be somewhat lenient, where a Wing Commander, despite disobeying orders during a rescue operation, not only manages to escape punishment but is assigned an even more dangerous but important mission.

The film offers a glimpse into Tejas' motivations for becoming an Air Force pilot. However, the portrayal of her journey seems to be lacking in certain aspects, leaving the audience yearning for a more comprehensive exploration of her character's development, aggression and emotional landscape.