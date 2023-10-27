A Twist in Koffee with Karan 8: Sibling Love Takes Center Stage in the Next Episode – Karan Johar's Reveals

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Karan Johar

The premiere episode of Season 8 of Koffee With Karan, which aired at midnight on October 26, featured Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Their presence added an extra spark to the show, with the episode capturing their warmth and love, leaving viewers with a heartwarming experience. Now, the filmmaker-host, in a recent Instagram Live session on Friday (October 27), dropped a hint about the next guests, revealing that they will be siblings. Also, he expressed gratitude to the viewers for their support and appreciation for the first episode.

While fans eagerly speculated about the identity of the next guests in the comment section, Karan dismissed guesses involving Saif Ali Khan's children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, as well as Sridevi-Boney Kapoor daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. He further hinted that this particular pair has created a stir in the industry due to their notable work in recent years. Well as we all wait for second episode, lets read the highlights of the first one.

About Ranveer SIngh and Deepika Padukone episode

In the opening episode of Koffee with Karan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone candidly shared details about their relationship, including how they informed their families about their engagement. KJo and Deepika also revealed about their personal struggles with anxiety and depression. Deepika, who publicly acknowledged her battle in 2015, shared how Ranveer provided her with a 'safe space' and remained patient and supportive.

The filmmaker recalled an incident from the past when he saw Deepika in tears during a helicopter ride from Alibaug. Deepika clarified that the incident occurred in 2014 and highlighted that her decision to speak out was motivated by her desire to bring about a positive change. She also emphasised that her journey with mental health remains an ongoing process, requiring continuous effort and dedication.

Karan revealed that he had a major depressive episode as recently as in April during the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch. He said, "The legit attack I had was at the NMACC launch. I remember Varun Dhawan was staring at me. I was sweating. I didn't even realise my face was full of sweat. Varun came and he was like, ‘Are you okay?' My hands were shaking. And then he took me to an empty room. I first thought it was a cardiac arrest. I didn't know what I was going through. I got out of my jacket, which was long and elaborate. I just left in half an hour. I went back home and I just went to my bed and I cried. I didn't know why I was crying."

Additionally, the episode featured exclusive, never-before-seen footage from their idyllic wedding ceremony in Italy.

Koffee with Karan airs on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursdays midnight.

