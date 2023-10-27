Leo Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's film ROARS at ticket windows

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Leo box office collection update

Leo Movie Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj's recent release has made waves at the box office, rapidly approaching the impressive milestone of Rs 500 crore worldwide. Released amid massive expectations, the film has been receiving positive reviews majorly. Within a week of its theatrical release, the movie has surpassed the significant milestone of Rs 266 crore in India alone. This action-packed thriller, a significant addition to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), currently ranks as the third highest-grossing Tamil film in history, trailing behind the successes of 'Jailer' and '2.0', both led by the legendary Rajinikanth.

Thalapathy Vijay Leo Movie Box Office Collection Day 8 Report

The much-anticipated 'Leo' starring Thalapathy Vijay premiered in multiple languages on October 19, 2023, generating substantial buzz prior to its release. The film has already garnered over Rs 461 crore worldwide, a feat celebrated by the production house on X (formerly Twitter). Notably, they proudly declared 'Leo' as the 'highest-grossing Tamil film of all time', underscoring its remarkable performance at the box office.

Based on preliminary trade estimates, Vijay starrer has reportedly amassed an impressive net earning of Rs 10.25 crore on its eighth day in Indian theaters. Consequently, the cumulative total for the eight-day period has reached approximately Rs 266 crore net. Moreover, on October 26, the film had 25.92 per cent occupancy rate, underscoring its continued popularity and robust performance at the box office.

About Leo Movie

The film also stars Arjun, Trisha Krishna, Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas, and Sandy in important roles and Anurag Kashyap plays a cameo role in the movie. After the first show, Leo received an overwhelming response from the audience.

Vijay is appearing in multiple avatars as Parthiban and Leo in the out-and-out action flick. The film is a collaborative effort in terms of writing, with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rathna Kumar, and Deeraj Vaidy sharing the writing credits. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and was released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

