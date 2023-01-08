Stranger Things 5: Millie Bobby Brown and cast sign new contracts with raised salaries | Reports

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@011SCENES Stranger Things Season 4 poster featuring Millie Bibby Brown and team

Stranger Things 5: The series is one of the most anticipated shows in the OTT world, it already has 4 seasons in the kitty and now the final season is hitting the floors to end the curiosity of fans. According to reports, Millie Bobby Brown and the team have signed new contracts with raised salaries. The team has been offered an impressive hike in the pay cheques. The success of the 4th season has motivated the makers towards the making of the final season and it seems they are quite adamant about bringing the best in the finale.

The show is one of the most-watched Netflix shows. The magnum opus show has been able to fire the streaming platform with its engagement with audiences across the globe. The makers are now rapidly working towards going on floors with the new season as soon as possible. Making news now is the hiked salaries of the cast including Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour and others. With the increase in stature and viewership, the salaries of all Stranger Things 5 cast members have also increased.

As per a Hollywood report, Stranger Things cast have now signed new contracts for season 5. The report claims that the new contract has come with updated salaries. David Harbour and Winona Ryder are expected to make $9.5 Million per head for the fifth season. Meanwhile, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and Sadie Sink are making over $7 million. Others including Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Maya Hawke are all taking home $6 Million.

However, there is no update on how much Millie Bobby Brown is earning for Stranger Things season 5. But considering she is the face of the show, the actor is bound to get even more than David Harbour and Winona Ryder. The Duffer Brothers took a long time to deliver its fourth installment, but when the show returned, it came back with a bang. Now, something similar is expected from season 5 of the hit series as well.

