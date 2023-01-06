Taaza Khabar Twitter Reactions: Fans laud Bhuvan Bam, call web series a blockbuster start to 2023

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bhuvan bam impresses in new web series Taaza Khabar

Taaza Khabar Twitter Reactions: One of the biggest YouTubers of India and BB Ki Vines fame Bhuvan Bam has once again taken over the internet with his new show 'Taaza Khabar'. The new web series released on Disney Plus Hotstar on January 6 and instantly became fans' favorite. Many users took to the internet to laud Bhuvan Bam for his spectacular acting and screen presence. In Taaza Khabar, Bam plays the character of Vasant Gawde who is a disgruntled sanitation worker and gets on an upward surge after he realizes he has the power to crack the news before it happens.

Taaza Khabar has a total of eight episodes and it is expected that Season 2 of the web series is also in the pipeline. While the plot of the show appeared to be a bit loose according to many fans, they sang praises for Bhuvan Bam. A Twitter user wrote, "#BhuvanBam and his attempt at reinventing himself beyond self-made fictional characters is truly praiseworthy. While #TaazaKhabar does take the predictable route with themes of magic and miracles, I can only see Bhuvan as a creator & actor reach greater heights from here on out."

Another tweeted, "Bhuvan bam ki acting is fire. I can totally see this guy working in mega projects. Bhuvan as vasant shines in taaza khabar. The cinematograhphy, the tone is amazing. Screenplay despite having flaws,was really good. Excited for season 2."

Check out Taaza Khabar Twitter Review here-

Directed by Himank Gaur, and written by Hussain and Abbas Dalal, the series also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, J D Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Prathmesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, Shilpa Shukla and Mithilesh Chaturvedi.

Talking about the series, Bhuvan Bam said: "'Taaza Khabar' is a complete entertainer with elements of action, drama and romance. The show captures the ups and downs of human wishes and wants. This is also my digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar, which is a special feeling in itself and the love I have received for this is unimaginable, especially from my co-stars."

