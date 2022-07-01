Stranger Things 4 Vol 2 Twitter reactions and review: Fans say it's everything they wanted and more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ DUFFERBROTHRES Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 has nine episodes and is streaming on Netflix

Stranger Things 4 Vol 2 dropped on Netflix on July 1. A month ago, Vol 1 had got the fans terribly hooked on the mystery of the Upside Down and with the new episodes released for viewing, watchers are desperately looking for time to binge-watch it. Meanwhile, some who have already watched the latest episodes took to social media to share their reviews. However, those looking to avoid spoilers should be careful while going online.

Stranger Things 4 Vol 2 synopsis

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins, Indiana. Struggling with the aftermath, the group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Stranger Things 4 Vol 2: What to expect?

Fans can expect double the horror, supernatural and action in the latest episodes. The posters of the show teased an epic face-off between Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Vecna, the supervillain.

Additionally, the team has hyped up the roles of Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin in the show, and Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas. The star attraction this season, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) also has his moments. He will be performing on the top of his trailer to a Metallica track in the Upside Down and fighting bravely in the face of terror.

Fans react to the latest episodes of Stranger Things

Excited fans took to social media to share their review of Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 which has a total of nine episodes.