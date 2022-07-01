Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 Release Date & Time India, What to Expect from new episodes of Netflix show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/STRANGERTHINGSTV Stranger Things S4 Vol 2

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 Release Date & Time India: Stranger Things S4 Vol 1 left the audience at a crossroads. Everybody is at a different location oblivious of what each one of them is facing. While Eleven is with Papa aka Dr Sam Owens and is learning about her powers, Joyce and Jim Hopper are stuck between Nazis. Max, Dustin, Lucas, Steven, Nancy and Robin, on the other hand, are at Hawkins, dealing with Number 1. Mike, Will, Jonathan and his friend are also making their way to the city to join the gang. In Vol 1, they were not able to unite. But now, with Vol 2, they do have a chance.

Where to watch Stranger Things Season 4?

Stranger Things season four vol 2 will start streaming from July 1 on Netflix.

When to Watch Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2

Stranger Things S4 Vol 2 will be released at 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

How to download Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 in HD?

You can download Stranger Things full series in HD on Netflix if you have a subscription.

Cast and characters of Stranger Things Season 4?

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

David Harbour as Jim Hopper

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven / Jane Hopper

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley[8]

Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair[9]

Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler

Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman[10]

Jamie Campbell Bower as Peter Ballard

Eduardo Franco as Argyle

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 Synopsis

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2 trailer video

