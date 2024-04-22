Social media sensation Aayushi to enter Bigg Boss OTT S3 house with boyfriend Vishal Kumar?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Social media sensation Aayushi to appear on Bigg Boss OTT s3?

The anticipation surrounding Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is reaching a fever pitch across India. Rumours suggest that social media sensation Aayushi and her boyfriend Vishal Kumar into the Colors' reality show hosted by Salman Khan. The previous season of Bigg Boss OTT garnered immense attention and record-breaking TRP ratings, thanks to the presence of notable contestants like Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and the controversial figure Elvish Yadav. The show's unique format and the diverse mix of participants kept audiences glued to their screens, fueling speculation about who will join the upcoming season.

Bigg Boss OTT season 3 contestants

Among the rumoured contestants for Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 are Aryanshi and Tushar Silawat, Rohit Khatri and Sonia Khatri, and the much-discussed pair, Aayushi and Vishal Kumar. Although none of these names have been officially confirmed by the show's team, social media has been abuzz with speculation, especially since Aayushi has been sharing nostalgic clips from the last season of Bigg Boss on her profile.

Aayushi, known for her engaging presence on social media platforms. Her potential entry into Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 alongside Vishal Kumar has only added to the excitement and curiosity surrounding the show. Fans are eager to see how Aayushi will navigate the challenges and dynamics of the Bigg Boss house, known for its intense interpersonal relationships and unexpected twists.

As the countdown to Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 continues, viewers are eagerly awaiting the official announcement of the contestants and the start of the show. With rumors swirling and speculations mounting, the inclusion of Aayushi and Vishal Kumar promises to add a new dimension to the drama and entertainment that Bigg Boss is renowned for.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna starrer 'The Sabarmati Report' gets new release date