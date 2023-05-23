Tuesday, May 23, 2023
     
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Twitter Review: Manoj Bajpayee's courtroom drama strikes a chord with audiences

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Twitter Review: Manoj Bajpayee starrer was released on May 23. The courtroom drama gets a thumbs up from the audience.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 23, 2023 12:03 IST
Manoj Bajpayee starrer Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai was released on Zee5 on May 23, 2022. The film is based on the case against a highly influential godman who was sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually abusing a minor girl studying in his school and the film follows the victim in the case. The film is based on true events in the life of PC Solanki, who fought the case and brought Baba behind bars. The film's initial reaction and public verdict are now out there. Let's see what the internet has to say about this.

One Twitter user wrote, "#Bandaa is an exceptional film that reaffirms people's belief in the power of film It features an outstanding performance by #ManojBajpayee Isn't everyday, that u see such a brilliant performance with equally fine script. Go watch it" Another user wrote,"#SirfEkBandaaKaafiHai @BajpayeeManojManoj bajpayee ko jitna dekho utna jyaada mazaa aata hai .... Behetreen acting aur screen presence kiya hai akele hi Puri movie mein jaan daal diya hai."

A third user wrote, "Just watched the movie. #ManojBajpayee Sir,you are exceptional and uplifts the courtroom drama to some other level. What a screenplay and equally strong performances. #SirfEkBandaaKaafiHai." A user also wrote, "#SirfEkBandaaKaafiHai is a very important and impactful film filled with yet another brilliant performance of all-powerful #ManojBajpayee complemented brilliantly by his co-actors."  

The Manoj Bajpayee-led courtroom drama is receiving a positive initial response, indicating that audiences are enjoying the film.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and produced by Zee Studios in collaboration with Bhanushali Studios, the movie reunites Manoj Bajpayee and Suparn Verma, who previously worked together on the acclaimed series "The Family Man." With Bajpayee in the lead role, this film promises a compelling cinematic experience.

