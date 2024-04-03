Silence 2 trailer OUT: Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai return to solve a 'twisted murder mystery' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Silence 2 also stars Parul Gulati in key role.

Trailer of Manoj Bajpayee and Prachi Desai-starrer Silence 2 is finally out. The makers of the suspense thriller unveiled the much-awaited trailer wherein both Manoj and Prachi are seen reprising their roles as ACP Avinash and Inspector Sanjana Bhatia. Directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, the film also stars Parul Gulati, Dinker Sharma, Sahil Vaid, and Vaquar Shaikh in important roles. The story of the film revolves around ACP Avinash and his special crime unit on a mission to unravel the mysteries behind a series of murders.

Check out the trailer:

Taking to Instagram, ZEE5 along with the trailer wrote, ''The clock is ticking, the tension is rising! A city in chaos and a killer is on the loose! Watch ACP Avinash and his Special Crime Unit solve a twisted murder mystery in #Silence2.''

Talking about his experience of reprising ACP Avinash again, Manoj Bajpayee said, ''I am ecstatic to be part of Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout and to bring ACP Avinash Verma back to the screen for another gripping murder mystery. Working on this second installment has been an exhilarating experience, and I'm excited to double the thrill for our audience. Collaborating with ZEE5 again for this movie feels like a perfect fit, and Aban Bharucha Deohans and the makers has done an incredible job on the film. The entire cast, including Prachi, Sahil, Vaquar, and Parul, brought their A-game, making it a truly memorable journey. From the moment we started shooting last year, the anticipation from fans has been overwhelming. I hope they enjoy watching the movie on ZEES as much as we enjoyed making it.''

On the other hand, Prachi also spoke about the intriguing trailer of Silence 2 and said, ''The trailer only gives the audience a glimpse of what the movie has to offer. The thrill, mystery and plot twists will keep the audience engaged and on the edge of their seats.''

Silence 2 will be released on ZEE5 on April 16, 2024.

