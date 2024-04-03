Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Director Ali Abbas Zafar reveals THIS actress was his first choice as leading lady

Follow us on Image Source : X Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hit the big screens on April 10, 2024.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in key roles, is one of the highly anticipated flicks of 2024. But did you know it was some other actress who was the first choice for BMCM director Ali Abbas Zafar? In a recent interview, the director revealed that his first choice was Katrina Kaif for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as the leading lady. In a talk with News18, Ali Abbas said, ''She couldn’t do our film because she was busy with something else. I just hope that she keeps her dates free for my next film.”

He also mentioned that Katrina has always been his first choice for the leading lady in his films. ''Katrina is always on my mind when it comes to making any film. If I don’t cast her, she calls and tells me, ‘Why aren’t you taking me in your film?’ She said the same this time around too. Whenever I’ve worked with her, we’ve always shared a great bond as a director-actor duo,'' he added.

Applauding Katrina and her performances, he further added, ''I feel there’s a lot of potential in her as an actor. Be it Bharat, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan or Tiger Zinda Hai, she has done some really good work with me. Every time I make a film, the first call I get is from Katrina where she complains about me not casting her. She often asks, ‘Why am I not being offered this film? For the unversed, Ali Abbas and Katrina have worked in several films together including Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Bharat, and Tiger Zinda Hai.

More deets about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about two men with contrasting personalities and maverick methods who need to overcome their differences and labour together to transport the offenders to impartiality and save India from the 'apocalypse'. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the lead antagonist. The actioner will be releasing in cinemas on April 10, 2024, clashing with Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan.

Also Read: MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur gets divorce on grounds of cruelty by wife

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas teams up with filmmaker Barry Avrich for his upcoming documentary titled Born Hungry