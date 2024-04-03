Priyanka Chopra Jonas teams up with filmmaker Barry Avrich for his upcoming documentary titled Born Hungry

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Heads of State alongside John Cena.

After unveiling her next project Tiger, 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Wednesday announced another big project. She has now collaborated with the production team of Barry Avrich for his upcoming feature documentary titled Born Hungry. PeeCee will be producing the project and shared the news on her Instagram account wherein she posted an article with a note. Priyanka's production company Purple Pebble Pictures will be producing the project.

In the caption, PeeCee mentioned how she was moved by the 'incredible' story and wrote, ''Aligning with stories and filmmakers that have the ability to move the audience by having a unique point of view is what we always look for at @purplepebblepictures. @barryavrich22’s new feature documentary, Born Hungry is exactly that. I was so moved by Sash’s incredible story of resilience and determination, and also that it is an amazing rendition of an extremely sensitive story, it was a no-brainer for us to collaborate. We cannot wait to share this story with you.''

About the film

According to Deadline, Born Hungry is a gritty drama about a young Indian boy who finds himself abandoned by his family, lost on trains and thousands of miles from home. Celebrity chef Sash Simpson, who was eventually adopted by a Canadian couple after surviving on the streets of Chennai alone and eating out of trash cans, is now returning to India with only hazy memories in an attempt to locate his family. Born Hungry premiered at the Palm Springs International Film Festival 2024 and will screen at the Hot Docs Film Festival in Toronto on April 26.

PeeCee's other projects

The actress will next be seen in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.

