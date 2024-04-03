Crew Box Office Report: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's film inches closer to Rs 50 cr mark

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Crew stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, remains unstoppable at the box office even on Day 5. Rs 3.5 crore nett in India, taking the total collections to Rs 37.20 crore after five days of its theatrical release. These numbers can be considered decent for a non-holiday weekday, as Crew is also facing tough competition from several other films in theatres including Madgaon Express, and Shaitaan, among others.

Day-wise collections of Crew:

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 9.25 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 9.75 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 10.5 crore

Day 4 (Monday) - Rs 4.2 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday) - Rs 3.5 crore

Total - Rs 37.20 crore

The budget of the film, covering production costs and advertising expenses, is reportedly around ₹60 crore. The Good Friday holiday boosted the film's business. Especially in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata which made a big contribution to the first day's earnings. According to reports, The Crew has been released in 2000 theatres. It premiered in more than 1100 places in more than 75 countries.

About the film

The storyline of the film revolves around three dedicated friends who work as cabin crew members for Kohinoor Airlines. There is a twist in her simple life when she finds herself entangled in the conspiracy of one person. The crew, produced under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film and Communications Network, not only has three lead actresses but its star cast also includes Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Also Read: Kajol drops UNSEEN pic of Ajay Devgn on his 55th birthday, wishes husband with a funny note

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas announces new film titled Tiger, reveals release date | Deets inside