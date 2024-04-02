Priyanka Chopra Jonas announces new film titled Tiger, reveals release date | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM PeeCee was recently spotted at cousin Mannara Chopra's birthday bash.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday announced her next project titled Tiger along with its poster. Taking to Instagram, she also announced the release date of Tiger and shared how it was fun lending her voice to this incredible story and exploring the jungles through this film. Along with the poster, she penned a long note which reads, ''Tiger... a story that captures the wild and brings out everything that happens within it - tales of love, conflict, hunger, survival and so much more.''

Sharing more details about the film, she wrote, "In the bustling jungles of India, where creatures big and small, timid and majestic roam, there's Amba - a tiger with a timeless legacy. She cares for her cubs with so much love that the beautiful bond between mother and child shines through so magnificently. This film was shot over 8 years following this beautiful family." Tiger will be released on screens on April 22, which is also observed as World Earth Day.

Excited about its release, Priyanka concluded, "I had so much fun lending my voice to this incredible story and exploring the jungles through this film. I can't wait for y'all to enjoy the jungle with us! 'Tiger' on your screens this Earth Day, 22nd April.@disneyplus #DisneyNature.''

PeeCee was recently in India with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. She was also spotted at the birthday party of her cousin Mannara Chopra in Mumbai. She also visited the iconic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with her husband and daughter.

Priyanka will be seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film ever since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.

