Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, his wife Rama groove together at event, video goes viral | WATCH

The success of the Oscar-winning film RRR still seems unstoppable even after two years, the audience witnessed its milestones. RRR fans are not only in India but also in foreign countries. With this SS Rajamouli has reached a new height with his success. Recently, a video of him dancing with his wife has gone viral on social media. Fans couldn't contain their excitement seeing the couple happily dancing.

One user wrote, 'Loved it bro'. Another one wrote, 'Super 100'. Recently, Rajamouli was given a standing ovation and the entire theatre echoed with applause. Rajamouli has expressed happiness by sharing a social media post.

RRR, directed by Rajamouli, was greatly loved by the Japanese audience and the film made huge collections at the box office there. Even now the craze for this film has not diminished among the Japanese audience. Nearly two years after its release, Japan's 110-year-old musical theater company Takarazuka staged a musical play based on the film. Rajamouli has shared pictures on social media platform X.

"Its an honour that our RRR has been adapted as a musical by the 110 year old Takarazuka company. Thank you Japanese audience for embracing the Broadway play of RRR just like the film itself. Overwhelmed by your response... Can't appreciate all the girls enough for your energy, talent, and meticulousness in the show. ARIGATO GOZAIMASU," wrote Rajamouli. Moreover, last year, RRR won the Oscar Awards. Its song Natu Natu won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. Apart from this, this song has also received the Golden Globe Award.

