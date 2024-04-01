Lucifer to King The Land: Bingworthy series, films you shouldn't miss

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lucifer and King The Land

Be it romance, suspense, horror or action, OTT caters to different variety of films and series to the audience and manages to captivate them with its intriguing storyline. The reign of binge-watching your favourite series and films will never end. Let's take a look at a few of the series which are still trending today.

1. Underworld: Blood Wars

Underworld: Blood Wars tells the story of Selene who decides to find a way to end the conflict between the Lycan clan and the Vampire faction, who are trying to hunt her down. She tries everything in her hand to save humanity. The film stars Kate Beckinsale, Theo James, Tobias Menzies, Charles Dance and Lara Pulver among others.

2. Hidden Love

This Chinese popular series Hidden Love is the story of Sang Zhi who falls in love with her brother's friend Duan Jia Xu, and they grow closer after she starts attending the same university. The series stars Chen Zhenyuan, Zhao Lusi and Victor Ma among others.

3. Mr Queen

South Korean series Mr Queen tells the story of a successful and free-spirited chef who finds himself in a strange situation when he wakes up in the body of Queen Cheorin in the Josen period. The series features Kim Jung-hyun, Shin Hye-sun, Chung-hwa, Seol In-ah and Na In-woo among others.

4. King The Land

King The Land tells the story of a charming heir clashing with his hardworking employee who's known for her irresistible smile, which he cannot stand. The series features Lee Jun-ho, Im Yoon-ah, Go Won-Hee and Anupam Tripathi among others.

5. Lucifer

The American fantasy series Lucifer is based on Lucifer, the original fallen angel, who has become dissatisfied with his life in hell. After abandoning his throne and retiring to Los Angeles, he indulges in his favourite things until a murder takes place and becomes a sidekick for the detective.

Also Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for the second schedule of the film, shares update

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra squashes pregnancy rumours with sarcastic video | WATCH